SUVs diverted to protect Eknath Shinde MLAs, MPs: Opposition slams Maharashtra govt

A DAY after The Indian Express reported that at least 30 vehicles procured by the Mumbai Police under the Nirbhaya fund to fight crimes against women were instead used for security of MLAs and MPs linked to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s camp, Opposition leaders criticised the move and sought answers from the Shinde-Fadnavis government.

NCP MP Supriya Sule, NCP’s Maharashtra president Jayant Patil, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray and Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant among others took to social media to criticise the move.

In a press conference, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “This is misappropriation of funds given by the Centre. Instead of using the vehicles obtained under the Nirbhaya fund to prevent crimes against women, they are used to protect legislators who make vile comments against women or face serious allegations.”

“The vehicles should be returned to the police stations and the government should provide an answer as to who gave the orders for the Boleros to be diverted from police stations. Why is the government silent on the issue?” she asked.

She added, “We will keep raising this issue during the upcoming state Assembly session. I will also meet the Woman and Child Welfare (WCM) minister during the ongoing Lok Sabha session to discuss this issue.”

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said, “We all know why Nirbhaya squad was made. It is to protect and help our mothers and sisters who are in distress. If the vehicles allotted to the Nirbhaya squad are being used to to protect MLAs, citizens should understand the attitude of these people.”

Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande said, “Even in the past when a particular police unit was short of vehicles, we had arranged two vehicles for them. If the Shinde group leaders feel they need security, they should hire their own private security rather than divert that meant for women.”

Earlier in the day, Sule tweeted the Express report and mentioned, “What a shame.” She added that as per NCRB data, Maharashtra is number three in terms of crimes against women and that the vehicles under Nirbhaya fund were meant to be utilised for fighting crimes against women. However, it is shameful that these vehicles are being used to protect Shinde camp leaders, she added.

Tweeting the Express report, Aaditya Thackeray said, “This is a disgrace. The monstrous ambition of one man and the power-hungry group wanting these perks, has led to our State being pulled backward and this circus goes on.”

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, “It is disappointing to find out that funds that were meant for women are being used for these politicians. We want to know what is the priority of this government, to protect the women in the state or protect themselves. There should be an investigation in the matter and the people of the state should be informed why the funds meant for women safety were used for politicians. We condemn this move on the part of the government.”

Messages sent to Deputy CM and state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis by The Indian Express did not yield any response. A total of 220 Boleros, 35 Ertigas, 313 Pulsar bikes and 200 Activas were procured by the Mumbai Police under the Nirbhaya fund in June this year.

However, soon 30 vehicles were given to Shinde camp leaders as escort vehicles since they enjoyed a “Y plus with escort” category security after they formed the government in July this year.