Nirav Modi’s sister moves court seeking ED be directed to intervene in US proceedings

Purvi Modi, the younger sister of fugitive diamond jeweller Nirav Modi, recently approached a special court seeking that directions be given to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to intervene in ongoing proceedings in the US with respect to attached assets related to her.

Purvi, who last year was granted pardon by the special US court after she sought to become a prosecution witness in the case, has submitted that parallel bankruptcy proceedings are going on in the Southern District New York court under the United State Bankruptcy Code against companies owned by her brother and others. She claimed that she has cooperated with the investigating agency in India in

repatriating the proceeds of crime and has never intended to project the proceeds as untainted.

She alleged that the US proceedings are overlapping with the proceedings in India against her and sought directions that ED be allowed to intervene by seeking injunction at least with respect to the assets related to her in the US court.

She also sought that a notice be issued to the trustee of the US court to withdraw proceedings related to her assets. Further, she said that Punjab National Bank (PNB), which had filed a complaint of being a victim of the fraud allegedly committed by her brother, has shown interest in the assets, which are a part of the US proceedings.

Maintaining that the US proceedings can prove to be counterproductive to the ongoing proceedings in different forums in India, she sought a direction to the PNB to restrain from continuing proceedings against her till the matter is decided in India.

The court is currently hearing the parties in the matter. The ED told the special court on Wednesday that relevant documents have been submitted by it before the US court.