Nirav Modi’s brother-in-law likely to appear before court today

Fugitive diamond jeweller Nirav Modi’s brother-in-law, who has become a prosecution witness against him, is likely to appear before court on Tuesday.

Maiank Mehta, along with his wife and Modi’s sister Purvi, had in January sought to become approvers in the case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of money laundering against Modi and others.

The court had allowed their pleas after they submitted that they would want to make disclosures that would prove critical to establish the facts against Modi and others.

Maiank, a British national, had sought cancellation of the non-bailable warrants against him, stating that he would appear before the court once restrictions on international travel imposed due to Covid-19 are relaxed. The court had kept the decision in abeyance till he appeared before the court.

Last week, Maiank submitted that he will appear before the court on Tuesday. He had sought that in view of the pending warrants, directions be given to the investigating agencies that he should not be detained on his arrival by any Indian authority.

The court had allowed the application stating that after he arrives in India, no action shall be taken against him till he appears before the court.

Purvi, a Belgian national, has also sought cancellation of the warrants. The court has kept the plea in abeyance too till she appears before the court.

In their applications to turn prosecution witnesses, the two have said that their personal and professional lives had come to standstill because of Modi’s alleged “criminal activities”. They also said that they wanted to distance themselves from him and provide “substantial and important evidence” relevant to him and his dealings.

While the CBI had not named Maiank and Purvi as accused, they were named in the ED complaint. The ED had not objected to them turning approvers.