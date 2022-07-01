Special court allows Nirav Modi’s brother-in-law to travel abroad

A special court on Thursday allowed Nirav Modi’s brother-in-law Maiank Mehta to travel abroad. Earlier this month, Mehta was stopped by the immigration bureau at the airport and prevented from traveling despite the court’s nod.

Mehta had again approached the court, stating that directions be given to the immigration bureau to allow him to travel for his daughter’s convocation on June 28 in London.

The court directed the immigration bureau to follow the earlier order passed on June 16, allowing him to travel.

Special Judge D P Shingade directed the bureau to ensure Mehta’s “seamless travel”.

Mehta, who was named as an accused by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Punjab National Bank alleged fraud case along with Modi, had last year turned approver in the case.

Mehta and his wife Purvi had undertaken to make full disclosure as prosecution witnesses in the case. Mehta returned to India last year after he was made approver.

Recently, he sought to travel to his residence in Hong Kong. The ED gave its go-ahead but the CBI had opposed his plea. Mehta, however, is not an accused in the CBI case.

After Mehta filed a plea again, the immigration bureau had said that it did not permit him to travel as the CBI’s Look Out Circular issued against him was still in place. The CBI also had communicated to the bureau that Mehta should not be allowed to leave the country under any circumstances, despite the court nod. The court had sought the CBI’s reply again, which continued its opposition to allow him to travel.