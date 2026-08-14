‘Nip the disease in the bud’: Bombay High Court’s sterilisation push for stray dogs

The Bombay High Court on Friday suggested that the Maharashtra government “aggressively” implement the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Programme for sterilisation, saying stopping the growth of the stray-dog population could resolve the “major problem” of stray dogs in the state.

Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge of the High Court told the state’s lawyer: “Actually, your administration must realise one thing, that if you implement that ABC program, which you call sterilisation programme, aggressively, there will be no growth of dogs (stray).”

“Every dog that is sterilised through the ABC programme cannot procreate. Instead of trying to catch hold of the growing number of dogs, you have to catch hold of the adult dogs so that it is ensured that they are sterilised. If there is no birth of puppies later, then you are nipping the disease in the bud. If you stop the growth, the rest falls in line,” the High Court remarked.