The Bombay High Court on Friday suggested that the Maharashtra government “aggressively” implement the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Programme for sterilisation, saying stopping the growth of the stray-dog population could resolve the “major problem” of stray dogs in the state.
Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge of the High Court told the state’s lawyer: “Actually, your administration must realise one thing, that if you implement that ABC program, which you call sterilisation programme, aggressively, there will be no growth of dogs (stray).”
“Every dog that is sterilised through the ABC programme cannot procreate. Instead of trying to catch hold of the growing number of dogs, you have to catch hold of the adult dogs so that it is ensured that they are sterilised. If there is no birth of puppieslater, then you are nipping the disease in the bud. If you stop the growth, the rest falls in line,” the High Court remarked.
The High Court was hearing a suo motu (on its own) writ petition as per the Supreme Court’s 2025 judgment that dismissed all challenges on the stray dog management.
In its judgment, the Supreme Court noted the growing dog-related attacksand observed that the crisis had reached alarming proportions due to years of poor implementation of the ABC framework. The top court also warned that the state cannot remain a “passive spectator” as citizens face the constant threat of dog attacks and directed respective high courts to initiate suo motu pleas.
Additional Government Pleader O A Chandurkar told the bench, also comprising Justice Gautam A Ankhad, that the state’s compliance includes the ABC programme.
The High Court bench also said that the problems compound with the continuous growth of the stray dogs, adding that the state has to “concentrate” on the ABC programme.
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“Once that is vigorously implemented, there is no further growth of dogs, and then you can tackle the remaining ones. Then you only have to ensure and take care that they do not become rabid. In the first place, you should stop the growth of the dogs. So that one major problem is resolved,” the judge said.
“Then whatever dogs are available, you have to ensure that they are all sterilised and ensure that they do not have rabies. Then feeding and everything becomes easier,” he added, seeking the state’s further compliance.
Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage.
Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in:
Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include:
Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes).
Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty).
Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict.
Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability.
Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges.
Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More