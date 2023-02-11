scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Nine people who posed as income tax sleuths get jail for Rs 1.65-crore heist

The complainant, a cloth businessman, told police that the cash and other valuables had been given by an acquaintance for safe keeping 20 days before the June 15, 2015, heist.

additional sessions judge M I Lokwani

A sessions court in Dindoshi, Mumbai, has convicted nine people who carried out a heist of Rs 1.65 crore posing as officers of the income tax department. Six of them were sentenced to 10 years in jail and the three others to five years’ imprisonment.

The court’s February 1 order found them guilty on charges including robbery, kidnapping, house trespass, wrongful confinement and criminal conspiracy in connection with the incident in the Charkop area of Kandivali.

The complainant in the case, a cloth businessman, told police that 20 days before the incident, an acquaintance gave him two bags for safe keeping. He said he had kept the bags in a separate cupboard, though he was not aware of the valuables in them.

On June 2, 2015, some people claiming to be from the income tax department came to his home, flashed some identity cards, confiscated mobile phones and found the two bags, which contained jewellery worth Rs 40 lakh, Rs 1 crore in cash, and Indian and international wrist watches worth Rs 25 lakh.

After a 35-minute “search”, they locked the complainant’s family members in a room and asked him to accompany them to the income tax office in Worli. They took him and the two bags in a car and drove for a while, but eventually dropped him at a distance and directed him to come to the office in the afternoon.

The complainant took an autorickshaw home and approached the Charkop police, who arrested 10 people, one of whom died later during the trial, additional public prosecutor Usha Jadhav submitted to the court. The police recovered Rs 85 lakh from the accused.

The convicts are Jagdish Mevada, Bharat Singadia, Bharat Vegada, Pankaj Chouhan, Yunus Shaikh, Balkrishnan Argam, Kadar Shaikh, Sandeep Boma and Parvinbanoo Shaikh.

While convicting them, additional sessions judge M I Lokwani noted that the charges proved against the nine were serious.

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 21:15 IST
