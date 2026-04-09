Nine homes stall Sewri Worli Connector work over rehab dispute

Rehabilitation disputes involving residents of the Haji Noorani building have delayed its demolition, which is crucial for the construction of the bridge’s pillars. The only other structure in the way, Laxmi Niwas, began demolition in late March.
Of the nine households, six families living on the upper floors and one shopkeeper have refused the alternate accommodation offered by MHADA in areas such as Dadar, Mahalaxmi, Wadala and Byculla. Residents cited concerns ranging from distance to living conditions.
“The rehabilitation home I was offered was in Jacob’s Circle, Mahalaxmi, which is too far,” said Suhas Badade, 55, who runs a newspaper recycling shop in the building. Rohini Mayekar, who was offered a home in Hindmata, Dadar, said the building was too dark and lacked adequate street lighting. Others declined homes in Wadala citing issues with the locality.
MMRDA officials said the residents were offered flats of 405 sq ft with additional compensation where applicable. “The MMRDA offered homes of 405 sqft area worth crores to all residents of the two buildings, Haji Noorani and Laxmi Niwas, back in January, paying them extra compensation if the area was less and asking residents to pay if they were being given larger homes,” an official said. “Even then, a few residents have taken issue with the homes and areas they’ve been given homes in. We have requested MHADA for more homes, but stock in this area and to their specifications are limited.”
Officials are now working on offering alternative homes within Prabhadevi to resolve the standoff.
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Complicating matters further, three households on the ground floor, located within the chawl compound but not part of the main building structure, were not offered rehabilitation initially.
“The three of us live in small rooms on the ground floor for generations, but we have been left out,” said Sonal Mayekar, 49, who lives with her son in a 75 sq ft room. “Just because our rooms are small, does that mean we’re not entitled to a rehabilitation home?”
MMRDA said it would examine their eligibility. “The three residents are not a part of the cessed building that is Haji Noorani. The structure they reside in was a structure for the building’s security, which the three households have converted into different rooms they stay in. Their homes are barely 7 9 sqft, which are barely homes. But as they come to us with their documents, we will write to MHADA and check if they are eligible for rehabilitation homes,” the official said.
In a related development, residents of Sewri BDD Chawl building 9 raised concerns over vibrations from piling work for the connector. Around 75 residents reported tremors on Tuesday evening and approached local representatives, following which work was temporarily halted. They have demanded a structural stability audit by VJTI before construction resumes.
SEWRI WORLI CONNECTOR: KEY FACTS
Project: Sewri Worli Elevated Connector
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Purpose:
Link Sewri to Worli to ease traffic in central Mumbai and provide faster east west connectivity
Length:
Around 4.5 km elevated corridor
Executing agency:
MMRDA
Contractor:
J Kumar Infraprojects
Key features:
• Elevated road with multiple lanes
• Connects to Eastern Freeway at Sewri
• Links to Bandra Worli Sea Link and coastal road network at Worli
• Designed to reduce congestion on existing arterial roads
Why it matters:
• Cuts travel time between eastern and western parts of Mumbai
• Decongests Dadar, Prabhadevi and surrounding areas
• Complements Mumbai Trans Harbour Link connectivity
Status:
Under construction, targeted for completion by September subject to clearances and rehabilitation issues
Sabah Virani is a journalist with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau, covering infrastructure, housing and urban issues. In the realms of technical fields, she brings out human stories and the pace of change ongoing in the city.
Expertise
Specialised Role: Tracking infrastructure in Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Sabah’s reporting tracks progress on various projects. From bridges to metros, she mixes technical details with resourceful information.
Core coverage areas: Sabah keeps a close eye on the activities of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and its projects across the MMR, including the metros, road projects, bridges, the bullet train, pod taxi, its role as a planning authority, and more. She also watches for developments from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) and the GoM’s Urban Development department.
Housing: Sabah also tracks developments in housing, particularly the workings of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). She also keeps a keen watch on the big redevelopment projects ongoing in Mumbai, including the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Motilal Nagar, Kamathipura, BDD Chawl redevelopment, among others.
Occasionally, she reports on the environment, biodiversity, waste, arts and culture.
Experience: Prior to working for the Indian Express, Sabah covered the municipality, civic issues and miscellaneous for Hindustan Times. Before that, she covered all things Mumbai for the online publication Citizen Matters. She has also worked as an editorial assistant at FiftyTwo.in.
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