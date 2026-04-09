Nine homes stall Sewri Worli Connector work over rehab dispute

Residents of Haji Noorani building continue to resist relocation over rehabilitation concerns, as excavation work triggers vibration fears in nearby structures. (Express Photo by Akash Patil)

Even as most hurdles in the way of the Sewri Worli Connector have been cleared, resistance from nine households in Prabhadevi is holding up a key demolition required for the project.

Rehabilitation disputes involving residents of the Haji Noorani building have delayed its demolition, which is crucial for the construction of the bridge’s pillars. The only other structure in the way, Laxmi Niwas, began demolition in late March.

The delay has impacted construction timelines for the Sewri Worli Connector, being built by J Kumar under the MMRDA, which is aiming to meet a September deadline.

Of the nine households, six families living on the upper floors and one shopkeeper have refused the alternate accommodation offered by MHADA in areas such as Dadar, Mahalaxmi, Wadala and Byculla. Residents cited concerns ranging from distance to living conditions.