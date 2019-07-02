Nimbalkar asks CM to suspend 3 members of caste validity panel

Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar Monday directed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to suspend three members of the caste validity committee,who have allegedly sought bribes from the corporators for giving them caste validity certificates.

Advertising

The demand was made by Anil Parab, Shiv Sena legislator, and party group leader, alleging that the members sought Rs 50 lakh bribe from the corporators.

The issue was originally raised by Parab in July 2018 but the action has not been taken on it, Parab added. Social Justice Minister Dr Suresh Khade said the inquiry is complete and the report has been sent to CM.

Not satisfied with minster’s reply, Nimbalkar said theCM should suspend the three members. Besides, Nimbalkar also instructed the suspension of the members of the caste validity committee in Parbhani for similar allegations.