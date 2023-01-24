Night temperature in Mumbai drops to 14.8°C; cooler weather due to wind speed: Experts

Mumbai’s night temperatures dropped to 14.8 degrees Celsius on Monday, in comparison to the night temperatures of 15 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Despite the marginal drop, Mumbaikars have reported experiencing much cooler weather in the past two days.

On Monday, Mumbai recorded day temperatures of 26.5 degrees Celsius, which was much cooler than adjoining cities known for cold temperatures such as Pune, which recorded 31.2 degrees Celsius and Nashik (28.5 degrees Celsius), with night temperatures in Pune at 12.3 degrees Celsius. As per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), day temperatures in Mumbai on Monday were up to four degrees below normal, whereas night temperatures were up to 1.4 degrees below normal.

Experts have attributed the cooler-than-usual weather in Mumbai to higher wind speed than usual and lower humidity than usual. Mahesh Palawat from Skymet Weather services said, “Mumbai feels colder than usual because of the high wind speed. However, over the next two days, temperatures are expected to increase due to westerly disturbances. Cold winds from the north will be restricted due to westerly winds from the Arabian Sea, and Mumbai’s temperatures will get warmer. In another week’s time, Mumbai’s temperatures will decrease again as north winds will come toward Maharashtra with the withdrawal of westerlies. By the end of January, temperatures are likely to get cooler again.”

Humidity in Mumbai on Monday was 51 per cent. On Tuesday morning, winds in the city calmed and were recorded at 0 kmph in the morning.

The lowest January temperatures recorded in Mumbai were 10 degrees in 2012, according to information from the IMD.