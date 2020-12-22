Night temperature in Mumbai dips to lowest this season: IMD

While the Santacruz observatory recorded minimum temperature two degrees below normal, Colaba recorded a minimum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius, only 0.4 degree below normal. (Representational)

The minimum temperature in the city dipped to 16 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning, the lowest this season. According to a 48-hour forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), minimum temperature will remain between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius over the next two days.

While the Santacruz observatory recorded minimum temperature two degrees below normal, Colaba recorded a minimum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius, only 0.4 degree below normal.

Before Tuesday, the lowest minimum temperature was 17.4 degrees Celsius on December 7. The lowest minimum temperature in December 2019 was 16.4 degrees Celsius, and it was 14.4 degrees Celsius in 2018. The all-time lowest minimum temperature recorded in December was on December 20, 1949, at 10.6 degrees Celsius.

According to data from the IMD, the mean minimum temperature for December is 18.5 degrees Celsius. Cold winds swept the interior parts of Maharashtra, as the night temperature dropped across the state. Parbhani was the coldest at 7.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Pune and Nashik at 8 degrees Celsius.

K S Hosalikar, deputy director-general of the western region, IMD, said, “Mumbai today recorded this year’s lowest minimum temperature so far. Though it’s sunny, there is a cool breeze with a chill. Winter is showing in several other parts of the state as well with minimum temperatures dipping to single digits.”

The maximum temperature recorded at Santacruz observatory was 32.3 degrees Celsius, while Colaba recorded 30.2 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal.

As temperatures dipped, the air pollution in the city rose on Tuesday. Mumbai recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 183, according to System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), as opposed to 156 on Monday. An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered moderate.

