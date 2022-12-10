scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Night temperature dips to 18.6 degrees C in Mumbai, AQI still ‘very poor’

While the temperature was recorded at 33.1 degrees Celsius on Friday by IMD's Santacruze observatory, the minimum temperature stood at 18.6 degrees Celsius – the lowest night temperature recorded so far this month.

Experts said that with the onset of unseasonal rain, the overall AQI is set to improve. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting light showers on December 12, Mumbai’s night temperature dropped by 3 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours.

While the temperature was recorded at 33.1 degrees Celsius on Friday by IMD’s Santacruze observatory, the minimum temperature stood at 18.6 degrees Celsius – the lowest night temperature recorded so far this month. This is also the first time this December that the night temperature has dipped below 20 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, Mumbai’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 306 (very poor) while Delhi’s was 249. Throughout this week, Mumbai had recorded AQI over 300. Experts said that the current weather condition is the result of Cyclone Mandous, which has developed in southern India.

“Cyclone Mandous is going to cross southeast Arabian Sea and move further in the north. A low pressure will be formed near Maharashtra due to the confluence of dry winds from northern India and humid winds blowing from Bay of Bengal. This will lead to formation of moisture, which will lead to light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai and Maharashtra. Along with northern parts of Maharashtra, southern parts of Madhya Pradesh will also experience rainfall,” said Mahesh Palawat, meteorologist from SkyMet Weathers Private Limited.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘National Party’ or ‘The ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘National Party’ or ‘The ...
What Mallika Sarabhai’s The Conference of the Birds has to say abou...Premium
What Mallika Sarabhai’s The Conference of the Birds has to say abou...
In Gujarat, Congress cave-in clears road for Modi 2024, sends a message t...Premium
In Gujarat, Congress cave-in clears road for Modi 2024, sends a message t...
‘Sexually explicit’ video case: WhatsApp tells HC can’t take it down ‘unl...Premium
‘Sexually explicit’ video case: WhatsApp tells HC can’t take it down ‘unl...
More from Mumbai

Experts said that with the onset of unseasonal rain, the overall AQI is set to improve. “With northeasterly blowing above Mumbai, the window speed is becoming stronger. This will help in dispersing the pollutants that have been accumulated in the air and the rain will also play a key role in improving the AQI,” Palawat said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-12-2022 at 02:00:46 am
Next Story

NCW plea in SC: Bring marriageable age for Muslim women on par with that of other faiths

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close