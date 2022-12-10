Night temperature dips to 18.6 degrees C in Mumbai, AQI still ‘very poor’

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting light showers on December 12, Mumbai’s night temperature dropped by 3 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours.

While the temperature was recorded at 33.1 degrees Celsius on Friday by IMD’s Santacruze observatory, the minimum temperature stood at 18.6 degrees Celsius – the lowest night temperature recorded so far this month. This is also the first time this December that the night temperature has dipped below 20 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, Mumbai’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 306 (very poor) while Delhi’s was 249. Throughout this week, Mumbai had recorded AQI over 300. Experts said that the current weather condition is the result of Cyclone Mandous, which has developed in southern India.

“Cyclone Mandous is going to cross southeast Arabian Sea and move further in the north. A low pressure will be formed near Maharashtra due to the confluence of dry winds from northern India and humid winds blowing from Bay of Bengal. This will lead to formation of moisture, which will lead to light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai and Maharashtra. Along with northern parts of Maharashtra, southern parts of Madhya Pradesh will also experience rainfall,” said Mahesh Palawat, meteorologist from SkyMet Weathers Private Limited.

Experts said that with the onset of unseasonal rain, the overall AQI is set to improve. “With northeasterly blowing above Mumbai, the window speed is becoming stronger. This will help in dispersing the pollutants that have been accumulated in the air and the rain will also play a key role in improving the AQI,” Palawat said.