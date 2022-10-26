Night schools to continue as earlier; Bombay High Court stays govt order on new timings

ACTING ON a petition against a government resolution (GR) on reducing the night school timings by an hour daily, the Bombay High Court has put a stay on the recommendation, allowing them to continue for three-and-a-half hours every day.

The directorate of secondary education has issued a notification about the stay on the GR issued in July 2022 which recommended the new timings. Earlier this month, Sharad Pawar, a teacher from an Ahmednagar night school, filed a petition against the GR at the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court which led to the stay.

The contentious GR also allowed re-appointment of day school teachers to night schools for half the salary – a practice banned in 2017. Following the stay on the GR, even this process has been suspended for now, as explained in the notification.

The association of teachers from night schools also held a protest against the GR at the Azad Maidan on Independence Day. Most night schools had protested against the GR, saying that it would affect the quality of education.

“The curriculum of night schools is the same as regular, day schools. But the students that night schools cater to are not from a regular background. Either they are resuming education after a long gap or had to take admission to night schools due to other difficulties. The three-and-a-half-hours a day is also not enough to effectively complete the teaching, considering more efforts required for these students. And in such a scenario, the GR had recommended further reduction in timing,” said Avinash Takavale, a former night school teacher and President of the Rashtrawadi Shikshak Cell, a teacher organisation which was raising its voice against the GR.