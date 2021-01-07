scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Night curfew restrictions lifted across Mumbai

The state govt had earlier said that after January 5, the restrictions will be lifted.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | January 7, 2021 1:05:01 am
Mumbai covid, mumbai covid night curfew, mumbai covid guidelines, mumbai police, indian express newsThe government had imposed these restrictions keeping in the wake of crowding during Christmas and New Year's Eve.

The Mumbai Police Wednesday confirmed that the restrictions in place from 11pm – 6 am imposed since December 23 across the city will no longer be applicable.

But the government cautioned that other precautionary measures, including social distancing and wearing masks, will continue.

