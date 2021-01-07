Night curfew restrictions lifted across Mumbai

The government had imposed these restrictions keeping in the wake of crowding during Christmas and New Year's Eve.

The Mumbai Police Wednesday confirmed that the restrictions in place from 11pm – 6 am imposed since December 23 across the city will no longer be applicable.

The state govt had earlier said that after January 5, the restrictions will be lifted.

But the government cautioned that other precautionary measures, including social distancing and wearing masks, will continue.

The government had imposed these restrictions keeping in the wake of crowding during Christmas and New Year’s Eve.