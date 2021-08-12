Nigerian who posed as UK national to dupe women arrested from Delhi

THE NORTH cyber police station has arrested a Nigerian national from New Delhi for allegedly duping at least two women from Mumbai by befriending them on social media while impersonating a UK national and tricking them into transferring money. The police suspect the accused has duped several more women using the same modus operandi.

Godwin Irje (38), a Nigerian national, who was staying on rent at Kakarola housing complex on Palam Road in the national capital, was arrested last week, police said. His aides Hamed Sora alias Irak Chris (28), also a Nigerian national, and Rubini Gunshekran (24), both residents of Delhi, were arrested earlier this year by the Navi Mumbai Police. Gunshekran is a native of Chennai.

The two Nigerians, police said, had come to India several years back and continued to stay in the country illegally even after their visas expired. “The accused had created fake profiles on Facebook and Instagram of foreign nationals, especially UK nationals, and sent friend requests to over 1,000 people. Some of the women, who accepted the request, were then befriended through frequent chats over a course of few weeks,” a police officer said while elaborating on Chris’ modus operandi.

“The fraudster would tell them that he is sending a costly gift by cargo service. Within days, Gunshekran, impersonating a customs or income tax officer, would call the victims again and tell them that a gift with a lot of cash and gold had been received at the international airport in their name and coerce them to transfer money for money laundering or evading taxes. The victims, fearing they may be booked, would often end up transferring several lakhs,” the officer added.

Police inspector from north cyber police station Mangesh Desai said they have managed to recover Rs 8.76 lakh from different bank accounts opened by the accused so far. The police have also seized 17 ATM cards, a pen drive, two passbooks, four cheque books, four mobile phones, a tab and a laptop from the accused.