Nigerian national held with 1.2 kg of cocaine in Khar

According to police, Enwoode, who lives in Khoparkhairane, got the cocaine from a friend from Mozambique, who had procured it from a supplier in Delhi.

A NIGERIAN national was arrested on Monday for the alleged possession of high quality cocaine, valued at Rs 6.12 crore.

The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Crime Branch arrested a man, identified as Bonaventure Enwoode (35), near Khar Telephone Exchange on Linking Road, Khar (West). He was found in possession of 1.2 kg cocaine, police said.

This is the third foreign national to be caught smuggling cocaine in the western suburbs this year.

So far, the ANC has seized 2.53 kg cocaine, valued at Rs 15.22 crore, from two other alleged peddlers in January and May.

