Nigerian national among 7 held for duping Dongri resident of Rs 39.8 lakh

Seven persons, including a Nigerian national, have been arrested from Delhi-NCR for allegedly duping a 40-year-old vegetable vendor in Mumbai of Rs 39.8 lakh. Police said the fraudsters approached Dongri resident Narayan Jadhav on Facebook and under the pretext of opening a mall in Mumbai, lured him into paying the amount.

In his statement to the police, Jadhav has said that he received a friend request on FB in February from one Mercy Grace, which he accepted. “The woman started chatting with him and claimed that she is employed as a captain with the US Army and is currently posted in Afghanistan,” an officer from Dongri police station said.

“Mercy claimed to have a lot of money and wanted to open a mall in Mumbai. She told the complainant that she is sending one of her subordinates to Mumbai with $8 lakh to shortlist a location,” the officer added.

The frauds told Jadhav that Mercy’s subordinate had been caught at the airport with the foreign currency and to ensure that he was not arrested, Rs 39.8 lakh had to be paid to the customs department, said police. Jadhav, who was promised that he would be repaid the money, went on to transfer the money in a bank account provided by the fraudsters.

However, soon after, Jadhav realised he had been duped as the accused stopped taking his calls. He approached the Dongri police and a case was registered in March.

The investigators started scrutinising the bank account details in which the money was deposited. After examining more than 80 bank accounts, Nigerian national James Amaobi Obiegbulam was traced to Mukherjee Nagar in New Delhi.

“With help of the local police, Obiegbulam was arrested, followed by the arrest of six of his accomplices from Delhi-NCR,” the officer said. The six accused have been identified as Neeraj Ramesh Verma, Sabeer Sikandar, Man Mohan Singh, Chandrapal Netram Sharma, Asif Shamsuddin Shaikh and Waseem Ahmed Khan.

