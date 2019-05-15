Nigerian man, woman accomplice held for ATM fraud: Mumbai Police

A Nigerian national was arrested from Kandivali on Sunday for allegedly fitting a skimmer on an ATM machine to carry out fraudulent transactions. He was identified as 34-year-old Isahi Soi. Later, police arrested his accomplice, Rosie Maggie, a 37-year-old Nigerian woman.

The ATM in Kandivali East belongs to a private bank. Bank officials detected the skimmer on Saturday night and lodged a police complaint.

A skimmer is an illegal device fitted by fraudsters over the card slot of an ATM. When a customer inserts his card, the card details are copied onto the skimmer, allowing fraudsters to clone the card and carry out illegal transactions. “We kept a watch near the spot and waited for the accused to show up,” said Raju Kasbe, senior inspector, Samta Nagar police station.

At 2 am on Sunday, the police said the Nigerian man entered the kiosk but left seconds later without carrying out any transaction. The police gave him chase. The accused tried to flee in an auto-rickshaw, later jumped out of it and was eventually caught by the police.

The police seized a skimmer, micro memory card and several cloned credit and debit cards from the accused. The police also searched his home in Nallasopara and later arrested Maggie, seizing a skimmer machine, micro memory cards, credit and debit cards from her home. “We are going through the data in the skimmer. It appears at least 25 people used it. We are also probing how much money the accused withdrew using the cloned cards,” said Kasbe.