Nigerian man caught with satellite phone at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport

A 37-year-old Nigerian national was caught at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) on Thursday in possession of a satellite phone. The man was flying back home after spending several months in Noida.

The Central Industrial Security Force detained Emeka David Willi Echi after noticing a suspicious object in his luggage. The police said Echi was asked to open his luggage and a satellite phone without a battery was found inside. The CISF immediately notified the Sahar police station.

The police booked Echi under the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act for being in possession of the phone. Satellite phones have been banned in India after Pakistani terrorists were found using them to communicate with their handlers during the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai.

Lata Shirsath, senior inspector, Sahar police station, said Echi was produced in a court on Thursday and a chargesheet was filed against him.

