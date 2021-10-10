Mumbai: Nigerian held in 20th arrest in cruise ship drug bust case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) investigating the cruise ship drug bust case in Mumbai arrested a Nigerian national from Goregaon (East) Saturday and allegedly seized an intermediate quantity of cocaine from him. This is the 20th arrest, including two Nigerian nationals, in the case.

On Saturday night, a team of NCB officials mounted surveillance in front of Westin Gate, Oberoi Garden City at International Business Park, Yashodham and intercepted a Nigerian national identified as Okaro Ouzama. The drugs were allegedly found on him. Ouzama’s name had cropped up while questioning another accused who was arrested in the case.

“We are making efforts to explore the foreign linkages of the case on the basis of interrogation of all the accused persons,” said Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of NCB, Mumbai.

Clarifying the controversy over a BJP member and a man with prior criminal record accompanying the NCB team during their raids as panchas, Wankhede said in a press statement: “A total of 9 independent witnesses were involved in the whole operation and Manish Bhanushali and KP Gosavi were among them. Neither of these two independent witnesses i.e., Manish Bhanushali and KP Gosavi, were known to NCB before 02/10/2021 operation.”

Bhanushali is a BJP member and was seen escorting Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, while Gosavi is the person whose selfie with Aryan Khan, while the youth was in NCB custody, went viral. Gosavi has four criminal cases against him.