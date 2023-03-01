scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Nigerian among 2 held for cocaine smuggling bid

DRI officials said they had received an input that narcotic substance was being smuggled into India by a passenger who was travelling from Addis Ababa to Mumbai.

DRI officials said the drugs were concealed in 12 soap bars inside the man's trolley bag while the recipient of the cocaine, who is a Nigerian, has also been arrested.
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) early on Monday arrested an Indian national at the Mumbai international airport for allegedly trying to smuggle 2.58 kg of cocaine into the city. DRI officials said the drugs were concealed in 12 soap bars inside the man’s trolley bag while the recipient of the cocaine, who is a Nigerian, has also been arrested.

DRI officials said they had received an input that narcotic substance was being smuggled into India by a passenger who was travelling from Addis Ababa to Mumbai. “Surveillance was mounted accordingly… he was trapped and caught by our team at the Airport,” said an official.

The passenger has been identified as Subburaj Rengasamy (70). A check of his trolley bags resulted in the recovery of 2.58 kg of cocaine. The international market value of the contraband is above Rs 25 crore, said a DRI official.

“In a swift follow-up action, we arrested the beneficiary, who is a Nigerian. Both have been remanded to DRI custody,” said an officer.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 04:05 IST
