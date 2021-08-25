Nidhi Chaudhari new collector of Mumbai Suburban district

The state government on Tuesday posted former Raigad collector Nidhi Chaudhari as the collector of Mumbai Suburban district where Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray is the guardian minister.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had transferred Chaudhari as Raigad collector to the low-profile post of IT director in Mantralaya last week. An upset Chaudhari was planning to go on central deputation, said sources.

On Tuesday, the CM appointed her as the collector of Mumbai suburbs, replacing Milind Borikar, who has been made new director of tourism.

While IAS officer Nirupama Dange was posted as assistant commissioner of Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi, director (Information technology) Jayashree Bhoj is the new managing director of Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation.