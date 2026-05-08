Nida Khan, key accused in TCS conversion case, arrested

Nida is named in the first of the nine FIRs registered in connection with the case at the Deolali Camp police station and her anticipatory bail plea had recently been rejected by the Nashik Sessions court.

Written by: Mohamed Thaver
2 min readMumbaiMay 8, 2026 02:10 AM IST
Nida Khan, key accused in TCS conversion case arrested, TCS conversion case, TCS sexual harassment case, Nashik City police, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairsPolice deployed constables as undercover housekeeping staff inside the 147-employee BPO for several days, which, the police claim, provided the grounds for action.
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Nida Khan, who is one of the eight accused in the TCS sexual harassment and conversion case, was arrested by the Nashik City police from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar on Thursday.

Nida is named in the first of the nine FIRs registered in connection with the case at the Deolali Camp police station and her anticipatory bail plea had recently been rejected by the Nashik Sessions court.

Nashik City Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik confirmed Nida’s arrest.

Nida will be brought to Nashik and produced before a court on Friday where the police will seek her custody. Nida’s lawyer had earlier sought anticipatory bail plea citing that she was pregnant and that her name was only in one FIR and she is accused of hurting religious sentiments.

The prosecution, while opposing her bail plea, had said that Khan had played a role in the ‘religious conversion’ of a victim by giving her burqa, religious books and installing religious apps on her phone.

Khan, who worked at TCS’s BPO office in Nashik, is one of eight accused named across nine FIRs registered by the Nashik City police between March 26 and April 3 in connection with the alleged sexual harassment and conversion.

Seven others — Danish Sheikh, Shafi Shaikh, Asif Ansari, Tausif Attar, Shahrukh Qureshi, Raza Memon and Ashwini Chainani — have already been arrested.
The case came to light in February when a local political party worker approached Nashik police alleging that a Hindu woman working at the BPO had been influenced to follow Islamic practices at her workplace.

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Police deployed constables as undercover housekeeping staff inside the 147-employee BPO for several days, which, the police claim, provided the grounds for action.
TCS had stated that it has a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form, and that the employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment have been suspended.

 

Mohamed Thaver
Mohamed Thaver

Mohamed Thaver is a highly specialized journalist with the Expertise and Authority required to report on complex law enforcement and legal issues. With a career dedicated to the crime beat for over a decade, his work provides readers with informed and trustworthy insights into Maharashtra's security and justice systems. Experience & Authority Core Focus: Has been exclusively covering the crime beat for over a decade, building deep, specialized knowledge in the field. Geographical Authority: Currently focuses heavily on law enforcement and policy in Maharashtra, providing authoritative coverage of the state's security apparatus. Key Beats: Law Enforcement: Reports on the operations of the Maharashtra Police and the Mumbai Crime Branch. Policy & Administration: Covers the Maharashtra Home Department, focusing on policy matters related to handling law and order and the evolution of the police force. Judiciary: Has significant past experience covering the courts, giving him a comprehensive understanding of the entire criminal justice process from investigation to verdict. Specialized Interest (Cyber & Forensics): Demonstrates Expertise in modern investigative techniques, with a keen focus on cyber crime and forensics, reporting on how these technologies assist complex crime investigations. Content Focus: His reports revolve around police probes, the evolution of the force, and state policy, ensuring his content is highly relevant and detailed. Credentials & Trustworthiness Mohamed Thaver’s long-standing specialization in the crime beat—combined with his focus on technological aspects like cyber crime and his direct coverage of major institutions like the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Maharashtra Home Department—underscores his Trustworthiness and status as an expert source for detailed and reliable journalism on law and order. He tweets @thaver_mohamed ... Read More

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