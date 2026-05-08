Nida Khan, key accused in TCS conversion case, arrested

Police deployed constables as undercover housekeeping staff inside the 147-employee BPO for several days, which, the police claim, provided the grounds for action.

Nida Khan, who is one of the eight accused in the TCS sexual harassment and conversion case, was arrested by the Nashik City police from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar on Thursday.

Nida is named in the first of the nine FIRs registered in connection with the case at the Deolali Camp police station and her anticipatory bail plea had recently been rejected by the Nashik Sessions court.

Nashik City Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik confirmed Nida’s arrest.

Nida will be brought to Nashik and produced before a court on Friday where the police will seek her custody. Nida’s lawyer had earlier sought anticipatory bail plea citing that she was pregnant and that her name was only in one FIR and she is accused of hurting religious sentiments.