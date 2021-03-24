NIA yet to get papers on Hiran murder case from state ATS

In the Hiran murder case, ATS officials said they are conducting a thorough investigation and have further leads and names of prime suspects, and are hence reluctant for the probe to be taken over at this stage. (File)

Three days after the Ministry of Home Affairs transferred the murder case of Thane resident Mansukh Hiran — linked to the Ambani bomb scare case — to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the central agency is yet to receive case papers from the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

The ATS, which has arrested two persons and made a plea seeking custody of suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Waze, said on Tuesday that its probe in the case is continuing. The NIA has now approached a court in Thane seeking that all case records and documents be transferred to the special NIA court in Mumbai, which is hearing the bomb scare case.

Earlier, including in the Elgar Parishad case transferred to the NIA last year, the ATS had shared relevant documents with the central agency after the transfer. A similar order was received by the ATS to transfer the bomb scare case to the NIA on March 8 and the case papers were passed on to the NIA.

In the Hiran murder case, ATS officials said they are conducting a thorough investigation and have further leads and names of prime suspects, and are hence reluctant for the probe to be taken over at this stage.

According to the NIA Act, if the central government is of the opinion that a scheduled offence is required to be investigated under the Act, it can suo motu direct the NIA to investigate it. It says that once such directions have been given, any police officer of the state government shall not proceed with the investigation and shall forthwith transmit relevant documents and records to the NIA. While the Centre had directed the NIA to take over the murder probe on Saturday, ATS officials said they are yet to get any direction from the state government regarding transfer of case papers.

“After the MHA order, as per protocol the NIA is supposed to approach the state government in which the crime has happened and only after the state government directs the agency to hand over the case paper, the concerned agency acts. In this case we are yet to get any directives from the government,” an ATS official said.

While a source from the state home department confirmed that they have received such an order from the MHA and there were meetings taking place on the issue, he refused to divulge details.

The NIA has claimed that there is a link between the bomb scare case and Hiran’s murder. Hiran was using the Scorpio car used to plant gelatin sticks and a threat letter near the Ambani residence on February 25. He was found dead on March 5.

ATS chief Jai Jeet Singh, addressing the media on Tuesday, said, “We have names of other suspects and are looking for evidence against them.” Singh also said that Waze is the prime accused in its case and his custodial interrogation is necessary.

The ATS had last week approached the Thane court seeking production warrant of Waze, who is in NIA custody till March 25 in the bomb scare case. The ATS sought his custody next from the special NIA court in Mumbai. The NIA court is yet to hear the ATS plea and has posted it for hearing on March 25. The NIA has informed the special NIA court that it has taken over the probe and hence should be handed over the case records by the ATS.

The NIA has also approached the Thane court which was hearing the murder case. “…the trial of the crime will be conducted by the special NIA court at the City Civil and Sessions court in Mumbai. Hence, all the case records, case documents… registered by the ATS is required to be transferred from this court to the special NIA court,” the NIA’s application states. The Thane court has directed the ATS to file its reply.

On Saturday, hours after the MHA transferred the case to the NIA, ATS claimed its first breakthrough with the arrest of Vinayak Shinde and Naresh Gor. On Sunday, its DIG, Shivdeep Lande, in a social media post claimed to have solved the case.