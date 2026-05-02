NIA visits Mumbai Press Club after it suspends three members over Bhima Koregaon accused gathering

Two days after the Mumbai Press Club suspended three members over an event attended by accused persons out on bail in the Bhima Koregaon case, officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) visited the club seeking documents related to the gathering, according to a statement issued by the club Friday.

The development pertains to a January 19 event at the Mumbai Press Club that was attended by several accused in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon case — including Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, Gautam Navlakha, Anand Teltumbde, Hany Babu, Rona Wilson and Sudhir Dhawale — all of whom are currently out on bail.

The Press Club said the gathering had taken place in the presence of former office-bearers, including former president Gurbir Singh. The club stated that while granting bail, the Supreme Court and special NIA court had imposed conditions restricting some of the accused from meeting one another while out on bail. According to the club, the January 19 gathering raised questions about a possible violation of those conditions.

Following an internal inquiry based on complaints from two members, the club’s managing committee suspended three members — former president Gurbir Singh, senior journalist Bernard D’Mello and Shrikant Modak — alleging that they had organised or facilitated the gathering.

In its statement, the club said its inquiry committee reviewed documents, CCTV footage and statements from staff members before concluding that the three had “collectively facilitated a gathering that may have led to violations of bail conditions within the Club premises”, exposing the institution to “significant legal and reputational risk”.

On April 29, the club said, NIA officials approached its office-bearers after learning about the suspensions through media reports and sought documents related to the incident. “We have been contacted by NIA officials and are extending full cooperation. All relevant documents sought by the agency have been shared and all necessary assistance has been extended in accordance with applicable laws and procedures,” the club said in its Friday’s statement.

When asked specifically if the club leadership had reached out to NIA, a member of the managing committee said,”the NIA on its own approached the club after learning about the incident and Press club cooperated,”

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All three suspended members denied the allegations and questioned the club’s action.

Gurbir Singh said he was “merely a participant” in the January 19 discussion and denied organising the event. On the merits of the case, he told this newspaper,” Irrespective of the above, the Press Club has a rich culture of inviting people of different views and ideology ranging from Zail Singh, L.K.Advani to Kanhaiya Kumar and Prashant Bhushan. Many of them have cases against them, but we do not exclude anyone as long as they are not convicted. The club is a platform for discussion and controversy, and that is what a press club is for. None of the BK accused were convicted and they were free to go anywhere. I personally do not know of any bail conditions. But bail conditions are something between the courts and the accused. The Press Club or any of its officials or members are not responsible to police their bail terms.

Singh further alleged that the suspension was politically motivated and linked to upcoming Press Club elections. “The immediate reason for this abrupt expulsion is fear of me leading a consolidated Opposition in the coming elections of Mumbai Press Club. Expulsion makes me ineligible to stand,” he said.

Bernard D’Mello said he had invited the Bhima Koregaon accused to discuss broader issues surrounding the case and not the merits of the prosecution. “The accused are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” he said, adding that the trial had still not begun nearly eight years after the arrests.

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D’Mello also denied any role in violating bail conditions, saying he was unaware of the restrictions. “It is the responsibility of the accused, and not a third party, to comply with bail conditions,” he said. He further alleged that he was denied a fair hearing during the club’s inquiry process.

Shrikant Modak too denied wrongdoing and said he was unaware of the bail conditions imposed on the accused.

In its statement, the club said it neither had the authority nor the intent to regulate members’ guests, but was duty-bound to act against conduct that could bring the institution into disrepute or implicate it in violations of judicial orders. “If bail conditions imposed by constitutional courts are breached on its premises, the Club cannot remain a passive bystander,” it said.