NIA to record doctors’ statements on Hiran autopsy

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is investigating the Ambani terror scare and Mansukh Hiran murder cases, is likely to record the statements some doctors in connection with the probe.

The agency is looking for some more clarity on the post-mortem report of Hiran in order to ascertain the exact cause of the death. The agency is also seeking help from officials at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to get clarity on the issue.

An NIA official said the questioning of the recently arrested four accused, who were allegedly involved in the murder, has shed some light on the case.

“In light of the new developments, we want to record the statement of some of the doctors involved in conducting the post-mortem report of Hiran. We want to get some more clarity on the cause of the death,” the official added.

Hiran’s post-mortem was conducted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital at Kalwa. The report was inconclusive on the cause of the death. Later, a diatom test was also conducted to ascertain if he was dead before being thrown in the Mumbra creek.

In the past few days, the NIA arrested five more people, including former cop Pradeep Sharma, in connection with the murder of Hiran. So far, total 10, including former cop Sachin Waze, have been arrested in the case.