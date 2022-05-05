NIA to HC: Ex-cop Pradeep Sharma main conspirator in Mansukh Hiran murder case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), while opposing former police officer Pradeep Sharma’s bail plea, told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that he was the main conspirator in the “cold-blooded murder” of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was considered a “weak link” in the larger conspiracy of terrorising industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s family.

The central agency said Sharma was “not innocent” and had committed offences of criminal conspiracy, murder and terror acts.

As per NIA, Hiran was aware of the entire conspiracy and Sachin Waze – dismissed Mumbai Police officer who has been arrested in the case – had given Rs 45 lakh to Sharma to be handed over to the henchmen to kill Hiran. The agency alleged that Sharma and other accused committed a “heinous and serious offence” under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and from the evidence, it is “crystal clear” that Sharma was directly involved in the crime.

Justice A S Chandurkar and Justice G A Sanap was hearing an appeal filed by the retired officer in March, challenging the rejection of his bail plea by the special NIA court in the Ambani terror scare case. The special court had denied bail to Sharma in February. He was arrested last June.

“The appellant (Sharma) was an active member of a gang that had conspired to terrorise people, including the Ambani family, and murdered Mansukh Hiran as he was a weak link in the conspiracy, ” the NIA said, adding that the Sharma and Waze apprehended that Hiran would “spill the beans”, making it difficult for them to continue to “yield the fruits” of the larger conspiracy.

It further said that Sharma willingly and intentionally entered into a criminal conspiracy to murder Hiran, which was a direct outcome of the terrorist act committed by Waze and others.

The NIA added that Hiran was killed after he refused to take blame for parking his Scorpio car, laden with explosives, near Antilla – the Mumbai residence Mukesh Ambani. “When Hiran refused to take blame for the crime, Waze hatched a conspiracy with Sharma and other accused to kill Hiran so that he (Hiran) does not divulge that Waze was the one who parked the vehicle outside Antilia,” the NIA claimed.

It added that Hiran’s killing was a “culmination of larger conspiracy”, which includes parking of the explosives-laden vehicle outside Antilia and circulating threat letters in the name of ‘Jaish-ul-Hind’ to terrorise the Ambani family and local residents.

The central agency also said that Sharma and the other accused attended several meetings inside the compound of the Mumbai Police commissioner’s office building, where the alleged conspiracy was hatched to murder Hiran and pass it off as suicide.

“As main conspirator, Sharma hired henchmen to kill Mansukh Hiran by offering them money received by him (Sharma) from Waze,” the affidavit said.

The agency said that after the murder, Sharma asked the co-accused to flee to Nepal from Mumbai. It added that as Sharma was an influential police officer, also known as “encounter specialist”, if he is released on bail, he would influence witnesses and tamper with evidence. “There is sufficient oral and documentary evidence against Sharma that prima facie reveals and fully establishes his role in the murder of Mansukh Hiran,” the NIA said.

Following this, the HC granted time to Sharma to file a rejoinder to NIA’s affidavit and will hear the case next on July 17.