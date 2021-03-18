NIA takes Waze home, other parts of city

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday took suspended police officer Sachin Waze to various parts of the city, including his residence in Thane, as part of its investigations into the Ambani security scare case (PTI Photo: Mitesh Bhuvad)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday took suspended police officer Sachin Waze to various parts of the city, including his residence in Thane, as part of its investigations into the Ambani security scare case.

Waze was first taken to Babulnath in south Mumbai and then to Mahim. Following this, the NIA team took him to his residence in Thane West and then to Mumbra before returning to the agency’s office in south Mumbai.

Waze was arrested late Saturday for his involvement in parking gelatin-laden vehicle near Ambani’s house Antilla on February 25. Since then, his subordinates – assistant police inspector Riyazuddin Kazi and Prakash Howal — have also been questioned by the NIA. They were quizzed on Wednesday too.

Earlier, Kazi, Howal and two constables had gone to Saket Cooperative Housing Society, where Waze resides, and taken possession of the CCTV footage of the building stating that they were doing it as part of the investigation into the Ambani security scare case. The NIA has found that the Scorpio vehicle found parked at Antilla on February 25 was not stolen, as alleged by Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran, but was parked at Waze’s society in Thane.

Sources in the NIA said that they shall soon visit a five-star hotel in south Mumbai, where Waze allegedly stayed frequently. The NIA will check its CCTV footage to ascertain why Waze stayed there despite having a house in Thane and who all came to meet him there. Following the seizure of vehicles like Scorpio, Innova and Mercedes, which were allegedly used by Waze, the NIA is suspicious over an Audi car that had come to the commissionerate office after former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis raised the issue of Waze’s involvement in the crime.



Meanwhile, Saransh Bhavsar from Dhule, the owner of the Mercedes that was being used by Waze before his arrest and has since been seized by NIA, said that he had sold the vehicle in mid-February. “I had bought the car in November 2019 and sold it recently. I had completed all formalities but the online registration is yet to be changed from the RTO.”

He added that he sold via cars24 and did not know Waze.