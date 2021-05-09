NIA takes over natural uranium seizure case from Maharashtra ATS

On Saturday in pursuance of order of MHA, Government of India, NIA has re-registered the case under section 24(1)(a) of the Atomic Energy Act, 1962, which was registered by the Maharashtra ATS. (File Photo/Representational)

Days after Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Sqaud (ATS) seized 7.1 kgs of ‘natural uranium’ worth Rs 21.30 crores approximately from two persons, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has now taken over the case.

The Maharashtra ATS on May 5, arrested two accused Jigar Jayesh Pandya, 27, and Abu Tahir Afzal Choudhary, 31, from Mumbai for allegedly possessing the natural uranium and attempting to sell it.

The ATS team had sent a dummy customer and got a sample. The sample was sent to Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), which, in its report on Wednesday, said the material sent was natural uranium following which a case Atomic Energy Act of 1962 for possessing uranium without licence was registered.

“On Saturday in pursuance of order of MHA, Government of India, NIA has re-registered the case under section 24(1)(a) of the Atomic Energy Act, 1962, which was registered by the Maharashtra ATS. Pursuant to registration of the case, requisite actions as per law for expeditious investigation of case have been initiated. Both of them were arrested by the Maharashtra ATS,” said an NIA officer.