NIA seizes sports bike ‘used by Waze’

THE NIA on Monday seized a high-end sports bike that was allegedly used by suspended API Sachin Waze from Daman. The bike was registered in the name of a woman who has been questioned by the NIA in connection with the case.

The NIA was tight-lipped on the link of the bike with the case being investigated by them.

An officer said, “This is the bike that was used by Waze during several biking expeditions that he was part of. The bike is registered in the name of the woman we questioned a few days ago.”

The officer did not reveal the link of the bike, which is believed to be worth Rs 6-7 lakh, in connection with the case.

The NIA has earlier seized several high-end four wheelers as part of the investigation. Sources, however, said that they are looking for the Maruti Eeco vehicle that was stolen from Aurangabad and whose number plate was retrieved from the Mithi river last week. “We believe the Eeco vehicle was used in the crime,” an official said.

Waze was produced before the court last week and remanded in NIA custody till Wednesday. Two others have also been arrested in the case.

The NIA is in the process of gathering evidence against Waze in connection with the Ambani terror scare case and the murder of Thane-based shop owner Mansukh Hiran.