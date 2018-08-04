NIA seeks to protect identity of witnesses against Majeed

The NIA was expected to examine one of the “protected witnesses” in the trial. (Representational) The NIA was expected to examine one of the “protected witnesses” in the trial. (Representational)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a plea before a special court seeking protection of the identity of its witnesses deposing against Areeb Majeed, the Kalyan-based youth booked under terror charges in 2014.

On Friday, the NIA was expected to examine one of the “protected witnesses” in the trial. The agency filed a plea stating that the witnesses were not willing to face the accused and that their identity was protected under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. The plea added that the names and addresses of some of the witnesses have not been disclosed till date and if exposed, they should not be made to face the accused.

Majeed objected to the plea, saying there was no provision to protect the identity of such witnesses in the case. The court then deferred the recording of evidence of the “protected witnesses” and directed the NIA to commence with the other witnesses. So far, 10 witnesses have deposed in the case.

According to the NIA, Majeed travelled to Iraq along with three others to join Islamic State and participated in terrorist activities in Iraq and Syria.

