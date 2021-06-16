NIA seeks Mane’s custody in Hiran murder case

NIA produce dismissed police inspector Sunil Mane for his alleged role in Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case to a Sessions Court in Mumbai, Friday, April 23, 2021. (PTI Photo)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sought the custody of dismissed police inspector Sunil Mane in connection with the murder of Mansukh Hiran.

Hiran, an auto car dealer from Thane, had been using a Scorpio vehicle that was found with gelatin sticks and a threat letter outside the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on February 25 this year.

While Mane was arrested by the NIA earlier and was in their custody for 10 days, the NIA now wants to interrogate him in the presence of two accused who were arrested Saturday in connection with the murder. The duo, Santosh Shelar and Anand Jadhav, is alleged to have taken Hiran with them on March 4 in a red Tavera car in which the latter is believed to have been murdered.

An NIA official said as per their investigation, so far, it was Mane who had called up Hiran on March 4 claiming to be a police officer, “Tawde”. He picked up Hiran from outside his Thane residence and handed him over to Shelar and Jadhav.

Hiran was told that he would have to go underground for a bit after Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis had revealed during an Assembly Session that Hiran was known to dismissed cop Sachin Waze, who was then investigating the Ambani terror scare case.

An officer said, “Since it was Mane who handed over Hiran to the two accused we have arrested, we want to question them together. Hence, we have made an application to question them together. The matter will come up for hearing on Thursday.”

Mane is represented by lawyer Aaditya Gore. Currently, he along with four other arrested accused are lodged at Taloja Central Prison. Shelar and Jadhav are in the custody of NIA till June 21.