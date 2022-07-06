NIA conducts searches in Amravati murder; electronic items, ‘pamphlets spreading hate’, knives seized

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) that is probing the Umesh Kolhe murder case conducted searches at 13 places in Amravati on Wednesday and claimed to have found electronic items, pamphlets spreading hate messages and knives from the residences of arrested accused and suspects related to the murder.

“During the searches conducted today at the premises of accused and suspects, digital devices (mobile phones, SIM cards, memory cards, DVRs), pamphlets spreading hate messages, knives and other incriminating documents and materials, have been seized,” stated a press note issued by the agency.

The case was initially registered on June 22 by the City Kotwali police station in Amravati which applied the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the case. Coming close on the heels of the Udaipur murder, in which the victim was targeted for allegedly supporting derogatory comments on Prophet Mohammed by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, the investigations in the Amravati case were handed over to NIA by the Union home ministry.

NIA re-registered the case on July 2 and took over the investigations from Amravati police. All seven accused arrested by the Amravati city police are presently in the custody of NIA.

The arrested accused are Irfan Khan, 35, Dr Yusuf Khan, 44, Muddasir Ahmed alias Sonu Raza Shaikh Ibrahim, 22, Shahrukh Pathan alias Badshah Hidayat Khan, 25, Abdul Taufiq alias Nanu Shaikh Taslim, 24, Atib Rashid Vald Adil Rashid, 22, and Shoaib Khan alias Bhurya Vald Sabir Khan, 22. Irfan is the alleged mastermind in the case.

Notably, the murder of Kolhe, 54, a chemist from Amravati city, took place on June 21, a week before the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur on June 28. However, the Amravati police could establish the motive in the case only a week later after they arrested the fifth accused in the case.