NIA opposes Waze’s plea for house arrest to recover from surgery

THE NATIONAL Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday opposed dismissed cop Sachin Waze’s plea seeking to be placed under house arrest for three months to recover from a bypass surgery he underwent. The investigating agency stated that ‘there is every possibility he may abscond’.

Special Judge A T Wankhede directed Wockhardt Hospital, where Waze is currently admitted, to file a report. Waze’s lawyers, Rounak Naik and Aarti Kalekar submitted before the court that while the hospital had not given any date on his discharge, they were told that it is likely to happen on Tuesday.

The court was informed that the surgical sutures would be removed on Monday. The lawyers sought directions to the hospital that Waze not be discharged without the court being informed.

The NIA in its plea has said that granting Waze permission to remain under house arrest is against the settled position of law. It is further submitted that the hospitals in Mumbai attached to Taloja jail are competent and have all modern facilities to take care of Waze’s health condition.

It also said that his lawyers were silent on his exact date of discharge and said that Taloja jail authorities should also be heard on the application.

The court will hear arguments on Waze’s plea on Wednesday.

Waze underwent bypass surgery on September 13. His plea sought permission to be shifted from the hospital to his home till he recovered from the complex cardiac surgery. It said that there was a likelihood to contract an infection in jail due to ‘unhygienic conditions’ and overcrowding post-surgery.