NIA opposes Gautam Navlakha plea for medical bail and house arrest

The National Investigation Agency on Monday opposed the medical bail and house arrest plea by Elgar Parishad case accused Gautam Navlakha, who is currently lodged at Taloja Central Prison, Navi Mumbai, alleging denial of basic medical care and other necessities in jail. The agency said the petitioner did not satisfy the criteria of house arrest.

The NIA, through Mumbai branch SP V Vikraman, submitted before a division bench of Justice Nitin M Jamdar and Justice Sarang V Kotwal an affidavit in reply to a plea by Navlakha.

Navlakha had cited the Supreme Court ruling of May this year, wherein the top court had dismissed his default bail plea and said that in certain appropriate cases, under CrPC, house arrest may be ordered in view of the accused persons’ health, age and antecedents.

The prison department on September 2 had told HC that it would take 70-year-old Navlakha to the government-run Tata Memorial Centre, Kharghar, for a medical check-up to examine a lump in chest. The HC had also asked the NIA and the prison department to file affidavits responding to the plea.