Friday, Dec 23, 2022

NIA opposes bail plea of D-Company ‘member’

Shaikh's plea was opposed by stating that he had been booked in various cases previously and that the witness statements show that he had been involved in extortion and received money for vacating tenants from redevelopment projects.

Shaikh had claimed that there was no evidence to charge him under UAPA. (File)
The NIA on Friday opposed the bail plea of Arif Abubakar Shaikh, an alleged member of the D-Company, stating that fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his associates had established a special unit to strike terror. Shaikh was arrested by the NIA in May.

Shaikh had claimed that there was no evidence to charge him under UAPA. The NIA had claimed that the D-Company, as Ibrahim’s gang is referred to, had established a special unit for “striking terror in the people of India” by attacking eminent personalities, including political leaders, businessmen and others”, by using explosives, firearms and other lethal weapons. It also alleged that they planned to trigger incidents, that could lead to violence in Delhi, Mumbai and other major cities.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 11:57:54 pm
