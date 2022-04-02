NIA Mumbai unit gets email threatening to kill PM Narendra Modi, planning 20 attacks

Mumbai: Nearly two months ago, the Mumbai unit of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), along with several other law enforcement agencies, received a email that threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The email was shared with other agencies, including the Mumbai Police, for further investigation. The email became public on Friday with law enforcement agencies confirming that they had received the mail.

The email read, “I have more than 20 rdx and I have planned 20 big attacks and all 20 rdx has been planted in major cities. I wan (sic) to kill modi as fast as i can… And i will bombard this prime minister, he has killed my life, destroyed my life. I will not leave anyone, i will kill more then (sic) 20 million people…” Officers, however, said such letters were received frequently by law enforcement agencies and the senders did not always mean to carry out their threats.

An officer said that had the central agencies seen this as a credible threat, they would have taken action instantly. “We get such emails and letters at least once a month…But we are still not completely disregarding it and will track down the sender,” the officer added.