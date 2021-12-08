NIA may want to question Param Bir as part of probe

THOUGH THE CBI appears set to take up the cases registered by Maharashtra Police against suspended IPS officer Param Bir Singh, following a Supreme Court order on Monday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the Ambani terror scare case may want to question Singh as part of its probe, said sources.

While Singh is not an accused in the Ambani terror scare case, the NIA — in its 10,000-page chargesheet filed against 10 people in September — had mentioned some actions of the former Mumbai Police commissioner regarding which they wanted to question him again.

The accused include five dismissed or former police officers who allegedly planted a Scorpio vehicle with gelatin sticks outside the Ambani residence in February and later killed Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran, who had lent the vehicle to the accused.

Asked if Singh had presented himself before the NIA when he appeared before various agencies in the last few weeks, NIA DG Kuldiep Singh and spokesperson refused to comment. Singh, too, did not respond to queries if he had appeared before NIA.

In November, the agency had said that it had issued summons to Singh and a team had also visited his residences but could not find him.

The NIA had earlier recorded Singh’s statement in connection with the Ambani terror scare case since he was the Mumbai Police commissioner when the incident took place. Dismissed officer Sachin Waze, named as the main accused in the case, used to directly report to him.

However, months after questioning him, statements of two persons recorded later led the NIA to issue summons to Singh again.

The first was the statement of a cyber expert who said that Singh had asked him to prepare a report stating that a threat received on a Telegram channel soon after the car was placed outside the Ambani residence was sent from Tihar jail. It was an attempt to show that the message was sent by terror suspects lodged in the jail. The expert said that he was offered Rs 5 lakh by then police commissioner.

Secondly, the NIA wanted to question Singh about Facetime ID ‘Balaji Kurkure’, which the agency believed was used to communicate with some of the accused in the case. Sources, however, said that in spite of summons being issued to Singh, he did not appear before the agency.

The NIA has, however, said that it is likely to file a supplementary chargesheet in the matter with additional evidence. The agency has claimed that depending upon the evidence it gathers, it will decide if any more persons will be named as accused in the case.