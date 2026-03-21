NIA seeks ‘proclaimed offender’ status for 3 Kalyan youths in ISIS case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sought that the three youths from Kalyan, who had allegedly left the country in 2014 to join terrorist organisation ISIS, be formally declared as absconders. There have been unconfirmed reports about the death of the three between 2015 and 2017.

The NIA moved a plea on Friday before the special court, where the trial against the fourth youth, Areeb Majeed, who was allegedly part of the group, but had subsequently returned, is currently on.

The NIA plea sought to declare Saheem Tanki, Fahad Shaikh and Aman Tandel, proclaimed offenders. The plea was moved under Section 84 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, through which a court can issue a proclamation declaring an absconding person to appear before it. Non-bailable warrants were issued against them in November 2018.