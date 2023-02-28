NIA gets terror-attack warning via email, shares it with Mumbai police

THE MUMBAI office of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday received an email claiming that an Indore resident who had taken training in Pakistan and China had returned to the city and could be ‘dangerous’.

The anonymous e-mail named the person as Sarfaraz Memon, and shared his Aadhaar card, driving licence and passport. It was passed on to several agencies including Mumbai Police.

An official said that on Sunday, the NIA received the e-mail which it shared with several agencies including Mumbai and Indore police. “We are not sure if this is genuine case, or if it is being used to get back at someone,” an official said. Based on details shared in the email, police said they have conducted a background check and are on the lookout for the man. Police found that Memon, born in 1982, has travelled to China, but found no travel entries to Pakistan.

A Mumbai Crime Branch officer said, “It is central aganecies that are primarily investigating and we are assiting them with whatever we can.” Sources said teams from Indore police also visited Memon’s Dhar Road residence, and recorded statements of his family and neighbours.

In another such case earlier this month, the NIA office had received an email warning that someone with links to the Taliban would be carrying out a terror attack in the city.