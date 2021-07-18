NIA chargesheet not filed within 90 days, Sachin Waze files for default bail

Dismissed Mumbai Police assistant inspector Sachin Waze has filed for default bail before the special court. Waze has been behind bars since March for his alleged involvement in the Ambani terror scare case.

In a plea filed from Taloja jail, Waze has said that since the National Investigation Agency (NIA) did not file a chargesheet within the stipulated 90-day time, he should be released on bail.

The NIA had last month filed a plea before the court seeking an extension to file a chargesheet in the case in addition to the 90 days. The central agency had claimed that due to the lockdown-like restrictions in the state since April following the second wave of the pandemic, its investigation could not be carried out.

The court had allowed the NIA an extension of 60 days relying on the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The court is likely to hear Waze’s plea next week.