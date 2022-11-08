NIA chargesheet against Dawood, 4 others: ‘Accused extorted money, property to tune of Rs 19.93 cr’

THE NATIONAL Investigation Agency (NIA), in its chargesheet filed on Saturday against global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim and four others, claimed that by issuing threats, the accused had extorted money and properties to the tune of around Rs 19.93 crore from various persons, including a Rs 70 lakh payment waiver from a South Mumbai-based redevelopment trust.

Apart from naming wanted accused Dawood and his key associate Shakeel Shaikh alias Chhota Shakeel, the NIA has named three arrested men — Arif Shaikh alias Arif Bhaijaan, Shabbir Shaikh and Mohammad Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit, claiming they are part of D company, the organised crime syndicate of Dawood.

The agency has alleged that the three arrested accused received money through hawala from Dawood and Shakeel and that they “…extorted money for the D company and the benefit of individual terrorists with the intention to threaten security of India and create terror in the minds of the general public”.

The agency has alleged that Fruit was in a partnership with two others and they had purchased two buildings which were subsequently sold to the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) at a higher price. The NIA has also stated that the partnership between Fruit and two others had undertaken demolition of buildings in the redevelopment project in Bhendi Bazaar. The agency said whoever is awarded a contract for the demolition has to make a payment to the SBUT as the contractors/firms earn money from the sale of scrap. The NIA has claimed that an SBUT official “waived off Rs 70 lakh to be paid to SBUT” by Fruit.

Apart from this, the NIA has recorded statements of witnesses including one who was forced to waive off Rs 53.75 lakh owed to him by another person he had sold a flat to. The buyer approached Fruit for a settlement for the flat valued at Rs 93.75 lakh, of which only Rs 40 lakh were paid as an advance and the victim was asked not to ask for the balance amount. The NIA has cited another transaction where a flat valued at Rs 2.70 crore was allegedly grabbed from two persons by threatening them. The NIA claims that the money was sent to Dawood and Shakeel by Fruit through hawala. The agency claims documents of the flat were found in Fruit’s home during the raid.

The agency claims that one of its protected witnesses has said that between 2008-2018, Rs 16 crore was extorted from him by the arrested accused. The witness was also made to speak with Shakeel on the phone.

The NIA also claims that in April this year, Rs 25 lakh were sent by Shakeel from Pakistan to Mumbai via hawala operators based in Dubai, Surat and Malad. Instead of saying Rs 25 “lakh”, the code word, “kg” was used and a false name, “Shahid”, was used for the transaction, the agency alleged. The agency claimed that the accused are habitual offenders and charges under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act have been invoked, citing among cases, the 107 FIRs filed against Shakeel in since 1993.