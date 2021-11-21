NIA to approach HC: Special court grants bail to Antilia terror scare accused

A special court Saturday granted bail to an accused in the Antilia terror scare case. Naresh Gaur is the first among the 10 arrested accused to be granted bail. Gaur, however, will not be released immediately as the court has granted a stay on the order for 25 days after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said that it wants to approach the High Court against bail being granted to him.

Gaur was arrested in March for allegedly being involved in the procurement of SIM cards used by the other accused in the conspiracy.

In his bail plea, filed by lawyers Aftab Diamondwala and Aniket Nikam, it was claimed that Gaur was never contacted by the alleged main conspirator Sachin Waze, nor were there any meetings between them.

It was also argued that there is no evidence to show that Gaur was part of or aware of the alleged conspiracy where gelatin sticks were planted in a car and parked near Antilia, the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and the subsequent murder of Thane-resident Mansukh Hiran, linked to the car.

The plea also argued that Gaur was not aware of the purpose for which the SIM cards were sought and merely providing them cannot be a reason to implicate him as a conspirator. The lawyers argued that Gaur should have been made a witness in the case but was instead arrested.

The NIA in its chargesheet filed earlier this year had not invoked the charges of Unlawful Activity (Prevention) Act against Gaur. Special Judge A T Wankhede granted Gaur bail with conditions including that he will assist the investigating agency, not tamper with evidence and remain present before the court as and when called.