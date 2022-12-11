NHSRCL yet to pay Rs 3,889 cr to MMRDA for land parcel alloted in Bandra Kurla Complex

THE NATIONAL High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) undertaking the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is yet to pay the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) land allotted for the construction of an underground station.

MMRDA is the special planning authority for BKC, and it had allotted 1.52 hectares of land above the ground and 3.22 hectares below the ground for the construction of the BKC bullet train station. In lieu of this, the MMRDA was supposed to get Rs 3,889 crore as a compensatory amount.

A senior MMRDA official said that they wrote to NHSRCL for the payment. “The NHSRCL will take up the compensation payment subject in their board meeting and thereafter some process will be seen. We are waiting for the same,” stressed the official.

The Maharashtra government is also an equity holder in the high-speed bullet train project and therefore excluding Rs 5,000 crore (the state government’s share), the MMRDA has demanded the remaining Rs 3,889 crore as compensation.

The rationale behind the compensation amount that has been mooted by the MMRDA, the official said, “Some of our plots near the BKC bullet train station are getting unbuilt (losing development potential) therefore, following the set back on the land plots, this much compensation was demanded.”

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train will have a total of 12 stations, eight in Gujarat and four in Maharashtra. The stations in Gujarat will come up at Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati while the stations in Maharashtra are Mumbai (BKC), Thane, Virar and Boisar.