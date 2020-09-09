NHSRCL floats tender for survey of Mumbai-Nagpur high-speed corridor

Interested firms can submit their bids and proposals by September 30, officials said. (Representational)

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has floated a tender Tuesday to conduct a survey and prepare a detailed project report for the Mumbai-Nasik-Nagpur corridor, officials said. The tender is for carrying out “survey, identification of overhead, overground, underground utilities, and identification of power sourcing options for substations” along the proposed Mumbai-Nasik-Nagpur High-Speed Rail Corridor. Interested firms can submit their bids and proposals by September 30, officials added.

Sushma Gaud spokesperson NHSRCL said, “Currently, we are engaged in the planning of the project and preparation of a detailed project report for which we need a consultant who can study the corridor including its cost, length, alignment, and the time for the completion of the project.”

As per an initial draft, the Mumbai-Nasik-Nagpur corridor will be about 741 to 753 km long.

The NHSRCL, which is constructing the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor, has been appointed the nodal agency for seven new high-speed rail corridors to gauge their financial viability and the estimated traffic they will attract. The high-speed rail corridors include Delhi-Varanasi (865 km), Mumbai-Nagpur (753 km), Delhi-Ahmedabad (886 km), Chennai-Mysore (435 km), Delhi-Amritsar (459 km), Mumbai-Hyderabad (711 km), and Varanasi-Howrah (760 km).

