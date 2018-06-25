NHRC asks Maharashtra police to conduct inquiry into arrest of ‘robbers’

The minor has no criminal record and has reportedly no connection with two others arrested with him in a bike theft case. (Representational) The minor has no criminal record and has reportedly no connection with two others arrested with him in a bike theft case. (Representational)

A year after suspects were arrested by the police in Kolhapur for allegedly planning to commit an armed robbery, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Maharashtra Police to conduct an inquiry into the circumstances leading to the arrest. In its order issued earlier this month, the Commission noted that the police case was false and required detailed investigation.

The local Crime Branch in Kolhapur had arrested the eight men on June 8, 2017 on the Kolhapur-Ratnagiri Road and claimed that they were a gang roaming around Vadange village planning to commit an armed robbery. The police had claimed that the men were travelling towards Kolhapur in a Chevrolet Tavera car in which knives, swords, air guns and metal instruments were found. The men were identified as Sudhir Yenolage (56), Ganesh Patil (44), Sanjay Kumar Sharma (40), Dr Surendra Jaiswal (37), Harish Sharma (25), Wasuram Jaiswal (43), Hawaldar Saroj (44), and Shashi Kumar Sharma (31). They were booked under Sections 399 (making preparation to commit robbery) and 401 (seven-year jail term for belonging to a gang of thieves) of the Indian Penal Code.

After a month behind bars, the men were released on bail between July 5 and July 12, 2017. Soon, six of the men, represented by advocates Aditya Mishra and Akshay Malviya, filed a complaint before the NHRC in August 2017.

In his complaint, Mishra claimed that his clients, Sanjay Kumar Sharma, Dr Surendra Jaiswal, Harish Sharma, Wasuram Jaiswal, Hawaldar Saroj, and Shashikumar Sharma come from educated backgrounds in Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai and Thane and were on their way to the Mahalakshmi Temple in Kolhapur with Dr Jaiswal’s patients Sudhir Yenolage and Ganesh Patil.

Jaiswal, said Mishra, is an Ayurvedic doctor living in Thane, while Sanjay Kumar Sharma is preparing for the Uttar Pradesh Civil Service Exams, and Saroj is a civil engineer. Mishra said that the men enjoy clean reputations and have no prior criminal history.

In his complaint, Mishra stated that the six men had arrived in Kolhapur and checked into a hotel on June 7 and hired a car to visit the temple the next day. On the afternoon of June 8, the complaint states, the men went to Patil’s home in Vadange village, where they were joined by Yenolage. The complaint adds that at 2 pm that day, a team of police officers arrived at Patil’s home, rounded up the men and demanded to be paid Rs 1 lakh. However, the complaint states, the request made by the men to go to an ATM and withdraw money was denied and they were taken to the local Crime Branch office. Mishra’s complaint states that on June 9, the men were made to stand inside the crime branch next to swords and knives while the police took pictures of them. The same day, several local newspapers published articles on the arrest, quoting crime branch officials.

However, according to their bail orders, the men were only produced in court on June 10. Mishra claimed in his complaint that the police framed the men in false case, “because they did not meet the illegal demands of the local crime branch officers.”

Mishra also claimed in his complaint that considering the academic and professional backgrounds of his clients, they would never be part of a criminal gang.

The NHRC had called for a report of the incident from the Kolhapur Superintendent of Police before issuing an order on June 13. In its report, the Commission observed that the police report did not mention the articles seized from the men. “From the report it can be ascertained that the present case needs a detailed investigation, as prime facie it appears that a false case has been made out against the complainant and other persons, out of grudge and without any substance,” the NHRC observed in its order.

The NHRC also directed the Director General of Police, Maharashtra, to have the matter investigated by a senior police officer outside Kolhapur district and submit a report within four weeks.

“My clients have been traumatised because of the false arrest. Their careers have suffered as a result and they are severely depressed,” said Mishra.

When reached or his comment, Sanjay Mohite, SP Kolhapur, maintained that the men had been booked under Section 399 of the IPC, produced in court on June 10, following which a chargesheet was filed against them.

