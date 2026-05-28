Nhava Sheva transporters call off proposed stir after port authority meeting

Following an emergency joint meeting convened by the port authority, transport associations agreed to call off their voluntary service stoppage after securing assurances on container handling fees. (File/Representational)

Transporters operating in the Nhava Sheva region withdrew their proposed non-cooperation agitation on Thursday after a joint meeting convened by the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) administration over issues related to LOLO (Lift On Lift Off) charges at empty container yards.

The agitation had been proposed by various transporter associations under the guidance of Sanjay Potdar, chairman of the Nhava-Sheva Container Operators Welfare Association, over alleged financial transactions and charges being imposed at empty container yards (MT Yards) for pickup and drop-off of containers. LOLO charges are fees for loading and unloading cargo using cranes or specialised equipment. These charges cover the handling of cargo at ports during loading and unloading operations.