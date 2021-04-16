Mumbai: NGT asks CIDCO to ensure all tidal water inlets to its Uran property are opened

Last November, the Bombay High Court had ruled that blocking the flow of tidal water to the Panje area would be deemed a violation.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday instructed the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) to ensure that all tidal water inlets to its 289-hectare property in Uran in Raigad are opened immediately to ensure the flow of sea water to Panje wetland and its mangrove forests.

The NGT bench, chaired by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, directed this while hearing a petition filed by Nandakumar Pawar from NGO Shri Ekvira Aai Pratishtan. Pawar has been raising complaints against the frequent blocking of the water inlets to Panje, rendering the area dry and making it inhabitable for thousands of migratory birds. The Pratishtan had requested urgent interim relief in the matter.

Last November, the Bombay High Court had ruled that blocking the flow of tidal water to the Panje area would be deemed a violation. “Since the Bombay High Court order was not yet complied with, we approached the NGT. This was a much-needed step in ensuring the health of the wetland,” said B N Kumar, director of Nat Connect Foundation, working for Panje to be notified as a wetland under Wetland (Conservat-ion and Management) Rules.