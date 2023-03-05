NGO’s signature campaign urges BMC to take dust mitigation measures

Mumbai-based Waatavaran NGO has started an online signature campaign, urging the BMC to implement dust mitigation measures in Mumbai in view of the deteriorating air quality in the city.

Mumbai has continuously been recording poor air quality index (AQI) since the end of last October. On Saturday, the city recorded an AQI of 297, which is in the “poor category”.

Bhagwan Kesbhat, founder of Waatavaran, which works towards environment conservation and mitigating pollution, said his target is to collect 50,000 signatures. Till now, 31,000 people have already given their signatures, he added.

“Simple measures like sprinkling water on roads or installing dust curtains at construction sites can play a huge role. But nothing of the sort has happened till now and the city’s air has considerably become poor,” Kesbhat said.

He added that after his campaign reaches 50,000 signatures, his team will meet the BMC commissioner and submit a letter of suggestions.

Civic officials, meanwhile, said they have asked ward offices to keep a track on construction activities that have been going on at the ward level. “We will come up with a detailed set of guidelines before end of March to mitigate air pollution. For the time being, we are sprinkling water on the roads and have instructed the contractors to set up curtains at construction sites. Since this is a new phenomenon, it will take some time for the administration to implement the measures fully,” said an official.

The city, meanwhile, may experience light to moderate spells of pre-monsoon showers in the first half of next week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted.

“There is a possibility of the city experiencing light to moderate rainfall during the evening anytime between March 6 and 7. This will happen when the dry and moist wind interact with each other as a pre-monsoon phenomenon. This kind of weather phenomenon is absolutely normal and will not last for more than couple of days,” IMD scientist Sushma Nair said.