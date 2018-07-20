NGO starts two ‘Safai banks’ in Mumbai to deposit multi-laminated packages waste

Members of NGO Mumbai Sustainability Centre. (Express photo) Members of NGO Mumbai Sustainability Centre. (Express photo)

TO ADDRESS the damage caused to the environment by multi-laminated packages (MLP), NGO Mumbai Sustainability Centre (MSC) has started four ‘Safai (clean) banks’, where people can deposit MLP waste generated by residents. Two of these banks are in Mumbai — SVKM’s J V Parekh International School at Vile Parle and Kamala Raheja College of Architecture at JVPD Scheme.

For the layman, MLPs are those that are used in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry — most commonly in packets of biscuits, tea powder, chips and snacks, chocolate wrappers and tetra packs among others.

Residents can open their accounts in such safai banks — the brainchild of environmentalist Rishi Aggarwal — and deposit the waste. The MSC and co-ordinators at these banks will then work out how to dispose the waste and ensure that these do not land in the dumping grounds and water bodies.

Aghast by the amount of MLP waste generated in Uttarakhand during his visit in April, Aggarwal requested local villagers to store biscuit and packets of snacks among others. He collected the same and on way to his hotel room, he came across a bank. That’s when the idea of starting a safai bank struck him.

While one of such banks has come up at a housing society in Gurugram in Haryana, the initiative is also running in the villages of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh though no bank has come up.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) officials, MLPs have plastic as the main ingredient in at least one layer, while the other layers include materials such as paper, paper board, polymeric material, metallised layers or aluminium foil.

“We want to encourage housing societies, educational institutes, schools, colleges and even universities to start a safai bank in their premises. The idea is simple, every individual in housing societies and students should take charge of MLP waste generated by them and their families daily and deposit the same in the safai banks near them. We will collect it and work on disposing it responsibly. We are working on getting more and more people to participate,” said Aggarwal, also the co-founder of MSC.

“I feel this initiative has the potential to remove or discard hundreds of tonnes of MLP waste from municipal waste collection system. It is the need of the hour, especially when the sea is throwing back waste and plastic waste is floating on water bodies. We had collected over 3,000 to 5,000 MLP items from villages in Uttarakhand… we gave the same to the PWD department in Dehradun to use it for road construction work.”

“In Mumbai, we are aiming to collect at least 1 crore MLP items in a year. Throwing these packages in the dustbin is useless,” said Aggarwal.

The MSC team is at present negotiating with the Ambuja Cement Foundation on burning down the MLP waste collected in its factory. Besides, Aggarwal and his team will also be tying up with Pune-based NGO Aarohana, which recycles MLP waste into new products like handbags. Further, the MSC team plans to approach the PWD and civic bodies across the state for the purchase of MLPs and using the same in road construction and repair work.

Nidhi Choudhary, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Special) said: “It is a great initiative as MLP waste is a real menace to the environment. The state government’s plastic ban notification has clearly mentioned that it is mandatory for companies dealing with MLP products to have a mechanism to collect the same and get it recycled. The NGO can give these packages back to these companies. The BMC road department too can take it and use it for road repair and construction work if it is found feasible.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App