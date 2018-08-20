NGO finds blood in drain at hospital, files police complaint

The MPCB has already served the hospital a violation notice. The MPCB has already served the hospital a violation notice.

An NGO has filed a police complaint after untreated blood was found flowing in an open drain at the Central hospital in Ulhasnagar. While hospital authorities claimed it was normal practice, the NGO has demanded that the police file an FIR against the hospital for contaminating the premises.

According to the complaint, members of Ulhasnagar Citizens Forum found untreated blood flowing in an open drain at the hospital during several visits. “We had accompanied pollution control board officials when they raided the premises. After two raids, we went again to check the waste disposal situation,” said complainant Satyajit Burman.

On August 10, Burman accompanied by police and MPCB officials visited the spot.

“There was blood in all the open drains and even in a manhole left uncovered on the premises. The entire place was stinking,” said Burman.

The MPCB has already served the hospital a violation notice. “We are going to take action against the hospital after we have a board meeting,” a senior official said. Dr Sudhakar Shinde, civil surgeon at the hospital, said, “We don’t have a sewage treatment plant… so from the suction machines at the operation theatre, blood is dumped into the drain. We sprinkle disinfectant and take general precautions.” On the complaint, Shinde said, “There were a couple of cesarean operations scheduled that day, which made us empty the suction machines. However, I have ensured the drains and manhole are duly covered now.”

Shinde claimed they have written to the government for a sewage treatment plant.

